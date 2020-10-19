“Drop the gun! He’s got a gun!”;WF man charged with aggravated assault of an officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and four other charges after an officer said the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at him.

Michael Raymond Lopez was arrested Friday night after a short chase on Jo Ann Drive.

Around 6 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex between Burk Road and I-44 on a report of a man waving a gun around.

The reporting officer said as he began driving through the complex to look for the suspect, he heard another officer report on the radio a man had a gun and was pointing it at him.

He said the officer could be heard yelling “Drop the gun! He’s got a gun!”

As the officer pulled up to the scene he said he saw a man running away with a gun in his hand. He said the man switched the gun from one hand to another, and when the officer yelled at him to drop it, the suspect threw the gun into a field and raised his hands.

The other officer said that when he arrived and saw a man in front of an apartment he told him to show his hands, and the man reached into his waistband and pulled out a silver gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer took cover behind parked vehicles and yelled at the suspect to drop the gun, and that’s when the man took off running.

Lopez was also charged with a parole violation for a conviction of making a terroristic threat.

He has three previous arrests for assaults or family violence and one for evading arrests.

Lopez’s convictions include five years probation for evading in a lengthy chase in 2014 which involved three sets of spike strips and a pit maneuver.

Also a four-year sentence for family violence assault in which authorities said he used a broom and hammer and bit the victim.

In 2018 he was charged with retaliation when officers said his wife’s mother reported he was abusing her daughter and their children.

Police said the wife’s face was swollen and bruised.

Her mother said Lopez warned her if she told anyone, he would make her face look like her daughter’s. Police said she later denied calling the police and that charge was eventually dismissed.