WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 3-year-old pleads guilty to child endangerment after drug paraphernalia is found in the boy’s bag at daycare and tests showed high levels of meth in his system.

Amanda Schafer, 33, was given 4 years probation, and another charge was dismissed in the plea.

Last July police were called to a daycare on Westward Drive where staff told them the boy’s mother had not come to pick him up, and they were unable to contact her, so they looked in his bag for additional contact information.

They said they found an eyeglass container containing drug paraphernalia commonly used to smoke meth. Police said Schafer eventually arrived and said she had fallen asleep and slept through her alarms. She said the paraphernalia found in the bag belonged to a man she had been staying with.

Child Protective Services asked Schafer to submit to drug testing, and results showed extremely high levels of meth. They said the screening index for amphetamines caps out at 1,000, and Schafer’s tested at more than 79,000.

The 3-year-old was also tested, and his results also showed high levels of amphetamines, so CPS removed her son from her custody and put him with his father.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of family violence assault filed 4 months after her endangerment arrest was dismissed. That charge came after a man said his girlfriend, Schafer, was “going crazy” and destroying things and punching him in the face because he would not give her drugs.