Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — In 2018 alone, more than 16 million Americans misused prescription drugs at least once.

Here in Wichita Falls, more than 400 pounds of pills were taken from the community on drug take-back day in April.

The initiative encourages everyone to bring all expired, unused and unwanted medications to United Regional for disposal.

All you have to do is drive up to the south side of the emergency room on 11th Street and drop them off, no questions asked.

“As you know there is an opioid epidemic all over the nation and we really would like to get all of those narcotics out of people’s homes because we definitely don’t want to have accidental or intentional overdoses,” United Regional’s trauma educator Laura Pressler said.

This is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Needles and syringes will also be accepted at this event.