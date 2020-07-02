Drug test reveal suspect has 5 drugs in system and is pregnant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 33-year-old Iowa Park woman is charged with two counts of child endangerment after police said she was found unresponsive with a syringe in her arm and with drugs in reach of two children.

Jennifer Roy was booked into jail Monday on the charges.



Iowa Park Police said they were called to a disturbance on East Washington where Roy’s boyfriend was reported to be screaming.

They said he told them he found Roy with a hypodermic needle stuck in her arm.

Officers said they found Roy slumped on the toilet with a silver spoon on the floor with white residue.

They said Roy was barely coherent and after first denying taking drugs admitted she had injected an oxycodone pill into her arm.

The owner of the home said he had left her alone with his two daughters to run an errand.

Roy was taken to the hospital for treatment and hospital staff reported they found a pill bottle of meth in her bra and she later tested positive for five different controlled substances.

Police said tests also revealed Roy was pregnant.