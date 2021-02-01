Drug tests, harmful activity in home leads to child endangerment charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls father is charged with child endangerment after a CPS investigation that revealed evidence of neglect and sex trafficking, and later a positive test for meth in the three-year-old child.

43-year-old Brian Edward Smith was jailed Sunday with a $25,000 bond.

A CPS investigator told police they removed the child from the home for several reasons, including neglectful supervision, knowledge of sex trafficking, and because people were in the home that were not allowed.

Police said both Smith and the toddler were tested and both were positive for meth.