Drugs, handgun found at Jacksboro High School

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Jacksboro Independent School District and the Jacksboro Police Department Wednesday announced drugs and a handgun were found in a vehicle at Jacksboro High School.

According to a statement from JPD Chief of Police Scott Haynes on the JPD Facebook Page, a random drug dog sweep of the Jacksboro High School parking lot was conducted Wednesday, September 22 around 8:20 a.m.

Haynes said drugs and an unloaded handgun were found in a student’s car.

Law enforcement was contacted immediately to assist with removing the contents of the car.

The student was removed from school property by the parents.

Officials did not specify the type of drugs that were found, nor did they specify the amount of said drug that was found in the student’s car.

Jacksboro ISD officials said they will continue to investigate the matter and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.