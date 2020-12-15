Drunk driver who injured two in head-on collision on Kemp sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was driving drunk and seriously injured two people after colliding with two cars on Kemp Boulevard in March has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Matthew Collin Vomastek, 45, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy for two counts of intoxication assault.

A charge of resisting arrest from the same incident appears to be pending.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2020, when witnesses told police a red Dodge pickup Volmastek was driving hit a car multiple times in the back bumper at Kemp Boulevard and Call Field Road, then went north on Kemp.

At the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Maplewood Avenue, witnesses said the truck collided with a car head-on and then crashed into a pole.

Before police arrived, witnesses said Vomastek got out of his truck and began urinating in front of them.

Officers said Vomastek smelled heavily of alcohol and when told to put his hands behind his back, he began cursing them and grabbed the bed of the pickup refusing to let go.

An officer said he began using hammer blows to Vomastek’s arms and the other officer used his taser to get him to release his grip.

The driver of the car suffered a severely broken arm and deep head laceration, while the passenger suffered a ruptured spleen requiring immediate surgery.