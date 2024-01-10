WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We are 10 days into Dry January, a time where many giving up alcohol for the month, or even longer.

If that’s you, there’s a local bar and restaurant offering some help to help you stay on track

“It’s not just alcohol that you have to have at Backporch. you can have mocktails or whatever else you’d like,” Backporch Drathouse Bartender Heather O’Neal said.

The team at Backporch Drafthouse says the month of January always pushes them to be creative, coming up with “mocktails,” drinks that have zero alcohol in them. Millions of Americans participate in Dry January, using the new year as a time to cut back on alcohol, a choice that health experts around the world say has several health benefits, too.

“It can have improvements in blood pressure, you can lose weight,” VCU Health MD Richard Sterling said.

“It’s kind of like a jumpstart on health for the year,” Stefanie Wolownik, Prevention Education Specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services said.

“It makes us feel like we are helping with those new years resolutions,” O’Neal added.

So if you’re stirring up your new year and icing out alcohol, Backporch says come in and give their selections a try.

“If you wanna do an alcohol-free beer, We have Heineken and O’Doul’s, or we can do a micholada, pretty much all of our drinks we have you can turn into a mocktail. The Boozy chick is good, margaritas are all pretty good, too.”

Swapping out alcohol for things like ginger beer or club soda still allows them to provide the same fun atmosphere, service and food for all their customers. Proving that you don’t always need alcohol to enjoy yourself.

“They’ll still come up and hang out with their friends and talk for hours like they normally do, just not drinking.”

Whether Dry January is a monthly thing for you or a start to complete sobriety, There’s always a person, or business rooting for you.