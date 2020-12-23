Due to the pandemic, mail carriers are busier than ever gearing up for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Christmas now two days away now, many are getting their last-minute packages out to be delivered in time for Friday morning.

Every year, mail carriers throughout the nation are hustling and bustling to get packages to their final destination, add on a pandemic and now USPS officials in Wichita Falls are facing a heavier load.

“Our volume due to COVID-19 and the inability for people to leave their homes has exponentially increased; however, our employees have really stepped up. We have some of the best employees that I can even think to work with,” Supervisor, Katherine January said.

Employees like Ephern Forbins, average about 15 miles on foot delivering mail and packages every day.

“They’re working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week to get everything delivered by Christmas,” January said.

But, Forbins doesn’t mind one bit. He said the best part about his job is the people he meets along his way, one of the main reasons why he’s been with the post office for the past seven years.

“It’s the people, the houses behind you, the people inside of them. That’s the only reason why I do this is because I feel like we connect,” Forbins said.

Something I was able to witness while following Forbins on his route.

“Just him visiting and caring and asking how our day is going, asking about the boys and all,” Wichita Falls resident, Renee Lambert said.

While Forbins is hard at work on his route, January is manning the fort, making sure everything goes smoothly, but not without following certain guidelines because of the pandemic.

“We come into work every day, we’re using our face coverings, practicing social distancing whenever possible, washing our hands frequently, and really just following all of the guidelines by the CDC,” January said.

So, remember while you’re getting comfy waiting on the big man to pay you a visit, just know that he’ll have some helpers out and about making sure everything is delivered on time.

.

Unfortunately, Wednesday was the last day to get your express mail in to be delivered by Christmas, so don’t be surprised if your dropping packages off last minute and it arrives a day or two later.