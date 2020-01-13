Dueling pianos play to a fundraising beat for DAV, Operation Warm Heart

The DAV and Operation Warm Heart dancing to their own beat. One to the tune of active duty military and the other to a rhythm for veterans.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —An organization that helps American veterans and one that is there for the active-duty military are joining in their fundraising efforts.

Chapter 41 of the Disabled American Veterans organization and the Sheppard Air Force Base First Sergeant Council hosted a night of dueling pianos for music lovers and military supporters.

A DAV Chapter 41 official said the money from the fundraiser helps with programs it offers veterans.

“It goes to help with everything from medical assistance, food assistance, we do Christmas meals and things like that and also it helps out the families as well,” DAV project chairman Troy Melton said.

The dueling fun also benefits SAFB First Sergeant Council’s “Operation Warm Heart.”

“Airmen across the base and their families, their spouses, if they need any type of emergency monetary assistance, they can go to their First Sergeant of their squadron and request $250 or up to $250, we’ll cut them a check, no questions asked,” SAFB 1st Sergeant William Adams said.

The traveling group, “Fun Pianos by 176 Keys” performed at The Warehouse in downtown Wichita Falls for entertainment and raising funds for both organization.

“This is something that we’ve never had a chance to do and Half Pint does this and I got to meet one of the gentlemen from Fun Pianos 176 Keys just by happenstance and we got to talking and here we are,” Melton said.

All of the money stays local and provides an opportunity for those who might not otherwise receive assistance.

“We do a lot of mobility assistance, our commander Joel is very active and very proactive in making sure we take care of the needs of people, wheelchairs and things like that, you have a veteran that needs to get home and they don’t live here, this money goes to help them get home,” Melton said.

“For example, we had a spouse and two children that needed to go to Colorado Springs over Christmas because the husband was in Springs in a hospital and the trip was $1000 so we went and tried to raise money,” Adams said.

Adams said this is not an Air Force or military event, it’s just between the two organizations.

You can still donate to Operation Warm Heart and DAV Chapter 41 if you missed Saturday’s event.