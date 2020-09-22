Duncan bull rider dies after accident at rodeo

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL)— The bull riding community is mourning the loss of a Duncan native and Oklahoma State University student.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Rowdy Lee Swanson died of injuries he sustained that day at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells.

According to Palo Pinto County officials, Swanson was bucked off a bull he was riding during the rodeo.

Swanson was a junior at Oklahoma State University where he was studying animal science.

He also was a member of the OSU rodeo team.