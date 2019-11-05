Duncan man charged with child abuse

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL)— A Duncan father is charged with breaking his two-month-old son’s ribs while repeatedly squeezing him to get him to stop crying.

Brendan Peavler is charged with child abuse and is jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Duncan police and a department of human services caseworker responded to the emergency room about a baby with broken ribs consistent with child abuse.

Hospital staff told them that the child’s mother brought the baby in for a cough, and the baby was examined and discharged by staff, but a doctor later found four broken ribs and told the staff to call the police.

The mother told police Peavler watched her two children while she was at work.

Police then questioned Peavler and said he told them he may have hugged his son too tightly, and once accidentally dropped him on the carpeted floor, but that was all.

Later, the DHS worker informed police Peavler wanted to make a new statement, and in that statement, he said he was home with his son alone and his son would not stop crying so he squeezed him tightly, and when he kept crying he squeezed him about five times.

Peavler’s next court appearance is set for December 11.

