Duncan man killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are dead following an early-morning boating accident at Lake Texoma Saturday, July 10.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, brothers Clifford, Devered (SIC) and Eddie Hines were ejected from their boat after a steering malfunction caused the 1999 Falcon Striper to make a sharp left turn. The boat circled all three men and hit them.

The driver of the boat, 60-year-old Clifford of Ponca City, OK, was rescued by witnesses in another vessel. He was transported to Alliance Health in Durant, OK, with a head injury and has since been released.

Devered (SIC), age 80 from Cordell, OK, and Eddie, age 62 from Duncan, OK, were pronounced at the scene and recovered by the Enos Fire Department.