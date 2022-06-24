STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Duncan was killed Friday morning in a rollover wreck in northern Stephens County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on S Railroad Street south of Jerry Wayne Lane, less than half a mile north of Marlow.

A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was southbound on Railroad Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Jerry Wayne Lane, causing the SUV to cross the center line.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Duncan, swerved to the right and left the roadway. The SUV rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Marlow Fire Department.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved. The driver’s seatbelt was not in use.