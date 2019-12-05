Duncan officials discuss local impacts of Halliburton mass layoffs

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Duncan Halliburton employees were laid off early December 2019 after the locally founded oil field service company also announced layoffs of more than 800 El Reno employees.

Many operations from that location are expected to be relocated to the Duncan field service camp.

Both the Duncan Chamber of Commerce president and Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation president said their hearts go out to those who lost their jobs or those who may be relocated. However, they understand it and embrace this change with open arms.

For those that live in Duncan, the Halliburton name is familiar. The oil service company has been there since its beginning a hundred years ago.

“We’re rooted together and our story is meshed together, just like a family,” Duncan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Deal said.

With word that some field camp workers who lost their jobs in El Reno could be transferred to Duncan, Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation president & CEO Lyle Roggow said isn’t surprised by this move with the way the oil industry has been going over the past year.

“If you start to look at the United States right now, we’re down from a year ago by about 276 wells or rigs,” Roggow said. “The decision Halliburton had to make, it’s not a decision that was an easy decision it’s one they have to make for the business to actually be functional and operational.”

Deal is no stranger himself to how the oil industry fluctuates after losing his own oil field job years ago.

Both Deal and Roggow said they are unsure of what this change brings exactly, but they encourage Duncan residents to embrace it and understand there could be more where it came from.

“Duncan can accommodate Halliburton not only with the skill set of the employees, but the community itself, whether it be our schools, our non-profits or anything we have in the community, you can find the, really, footprint of Halliburton there,” Deal said.

“It’s not gonna be the same size as El Reno is, it’ll be much leaner, it’s gonna fit exactly what the market structure looks like right now,” Roggow said. “Other companies will follow suit as well, I hate to say that, but it happens.”

A common feeling of sorrow for those who lost their jobs and a look to the future with hope.

While the exact number of former El Reno employees being relocated to Duncan is unclear at this time, Deal has spoken with local real estate agents and believes around 400 will relocate to Duncan.