DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Duncan police officers are investigating a body found Friday night.

According to the Duncan Banner, the body was found at 4th and Main streets Friday night.

Police do not suspect foul play, and they say the death may be a result of heat and alcohol, but that won’t be confirmed until the medical examiner’s testing is complete.

The body’s identity is not be released until next of kin is notified.