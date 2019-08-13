Duncan residents upset over water bill

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Some City of Duncan residents are upset after they said they are being overbilled for water.

Deanna Stevens’ bills have gone from an average of around 5,000 gallons of water a month to a bill as high as almost 70,000 gallons. To put in perspective, that is enough to fill an average swimming pool three and a half to nearly four times.

“I don’t know how it got that high,” Stevens said. “They said I had to of had a leak. When I questioned it, I didn’t have a leak. I had a plumber come out that cost me $250. That 69,000-gallon bill cost me almost $2,600.”

The main issue seems to stem from the smart meters that were implemented about 10 years ago.

“They relay the meter readings to City Hall,” former city employee Troy Zielinski said. “When we had put them in the ground, we were told that they wouldn’t transmit if the meter box had water in it and we were told that it wouldn’t transmit if they were deeper than 18 inches. The meter boxes themselves are 18 inches.”

Zielinski said this is a problem the city knew about when these meters were installed.

“We were constantly splicing the wires to make wires longer so they would reach the bottom where the meter is and we had numerous meters that the wires had come disconnected from the meter even brand new in the box,” Zielinski said.

Some residents believe they haven’t been taken seriously by city officials.

“All we get is, ‘okay we’ll look into it,'” Stevens said. “Then you don’t hear anything on if they investigated it or whatnot but, oh man, you don’t pay your bill they are out here to shut you off real quick.”

In the end residents, like Stevens, hope they can come to a solution to this problem.

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to city officials by email and phone but had not received a response by press time.