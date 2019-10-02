Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Duncan Police Department has arrested a student for alleged threats against Duncan Public Schools.
The school system released the following statement via Facebook:
Due to the rapid response of local law enforcement, none of our students or schools were in jeopardy. This is an excellent example of the schools and law enforcement working together proactively to prevent dangers from emerging.Duncan Public Schools
School districts are limited by law regarding the amount and nature of information that we can share in these circumstances, especially when the police are investigating the matter. Nevertheless, Duncan Public Schools will update parents and staff as appropriate. Special thanks to students, parents, and community members who continue to inform school officials and law enforcement of any possible threat.