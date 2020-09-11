Duncan Wine’n in the Chisolm Trail Festival underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Wine’n in the Chisolm Trail Festival is underway on Main Street in Duncan.

From September 11, until 10:00 p.m. you can sip Oklahoma wines while listening to live music. September 12, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. with wine sampling, vendors, food trucks, and much more. Costs for wine sampling tickets is $10.

It’s going on at 10th and main, tables have been moved farther apart for proper social distancing, and hospital-grade disinfectant will be used to clean all tables and chairs between uses.