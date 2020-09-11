Duncan Wine’n in the Chisolm Trail Festival underway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Wine’n in the Chisolm Trail Festival is underway on Main Street in Duncan.

From September 11, until 10:00 p.m. you can sip Oklahoma wines while listening to live music. September 12, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. with wine sampling, vendors, food trucks, and much more. Costs for wine sampling tickets is $10.

It’s going on at 10th and main, tables have been moved farther apart for proper social distancing, and hospital-grade disinfectant will be used to clean all tables and chairs between uses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News