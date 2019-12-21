DuPlooy Trucking hopes to hit the gas on incentive proposal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A trucking company based in Byers is expanding to Wichita Falls, and with a vote from the 4A Board, there could be an incentive for employees willing to relocate.

The Wichita Falls 4A Board voted to approve DuPlooy Trucking’s incentive proposal.

The company wants to add an extra 100 employees, DuPlooy Trucking has 32 employees right now.

“We are a regional hopper bottom company, we are expanding into different divisions,” DuPlooy Trucking operations manager and co-owner Matthew Wood said. “We’re gonna have flatbeds, tankers as well as a couple of specialized flatbeds and specialized commodity trailers.”

With the new location and expansion, they want to provide extra motivation for truck drivers from California, New York and other parts of the country to make Wichita County their new home.

“With a lot of the layoffs that’ve been going on with the oil industry we’re kinda hoping to retain some of those, maybe not retain but hoping to bring more of those jobs in,” Wood said.

The 4A Board has hit the gas on this proposal.

The incentive would help with the expenses it takes to pack up and move.

“It’s a cash for jobs incentives, so they produce the jobs upfront, employed for a year and we give them some cash,” Wichita Falls 4A Board president Leo Lane said. “Our goal is to bring people from outside the area for those folks and help increase the population of Wichita Falls.”

The trucking company’s pay is performance-based meaning the more you work, the more you can make.

The job runs typically Monday through Friday.

“There’s no point in you being gone on the road six weeks at a time or even two or three,” Wood said. “You’re missing things, we want you to be home.”

A boost to get more workers to Wichita Falls and assist the trucking company as it quadruples in size.

It’s not confirmed yet when this item will be on the agenda for Wichita Falls City Council to consider, but it is expected to be there in the next couple of meetings.

If anyone is interested in learning more about DuPlooy Trucking, click here.