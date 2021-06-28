Dustin Nails’ bonds set on his latest charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dustin Nails, arrested last Friday, June 25, 2021, after another chase and tasing, remains jailed on Monday on multiple new charges filed after his release from the hospital. His new bonds total $60,000. In April, he was released with about $170,000 bonds on 14 charges including evading arrest, terroristic threats, and escape.

Affidavits reveal the latest arrest came after a similar scenario to his other arrests, an alleged stolen car, leading to a chase, resisting and escape charges.

Dustin Nails Wichita County Jail booking photo

On early Thursday morning, a woman reported her gold Cadillac Deville was stolen at a gas station on Iowa Park Road, after she left it running and unlocked while she went into the store. After photos of the suspect were shared with other officers, one identified him as Nails.

About five and half hours later that morning Wichita County deputies reported they had located the abandoned stolen car. They said there were blood smears and droplets throughout its interior. Then about 1 p.m. that day, an officer investigated a criminal mischief report in which Nails was suspected of breaking out several windows at business, and also a report that Nails had assaulted a woman while driving a gold Cadillac.

Police said Nails was next spotted in the evening, after reports of an SUV ramming other cars, and then hitting a tree on Lebanon.

Officers said Nails fled on foot, and was next spotted about 3 a.m. the next morning walking on Travis, near an officer who was staked out in his car on 34th Street. After the officer yelled at him to stop, he said Nails yelled “What did I do?” and another chase ensued.

For details on what happened next, and what happened in previous arrests, see the links with this story.