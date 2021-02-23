Dustin Nails makes another escape attempt at the hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Update: Tuesday, February 23, 5:20 p.m.

A man who eluded authorities for almost two weeks and was captured after he slid into mud during a high-speed chase Monday, also escaped officers at the hospital where he had been taken to be checked out.

Dustin Nails, 34, is now in jail on more than $150,000 bonds.

Nails was taken into custody on lower Charlie Road in Clay County after a chase lasting 16 minutes that began on the east side of Wichita Falls.

Deputies and police involved in the chase said Nails slid in the mud going west on Fleming School Road and the Hyundai Sonata went off the road.

When he complained of chest pains he was taken to the hospital to be checked and when cleared, officers were escorting him to a patrol car to be taken to jail when they said Nails took off running west on 10th.

An officer fired his taser at Nails and said one probe hit him in the upper back and the other hit him in his hamstring.

Officers said Nails fell to the ground and before officers could get him restrained he tried to get up and run.

An officer said he told nails to stay down but nails refused so the officer fired his taser for another complete cycle, and officers were able to get him in custody again.

The search for Nails began February 9 after a woman was reportedly abducted from a house on Lawrence Road.

Police said they have evidence the woman, who was reported to be Nails girlfriend, is safe.

Last year Nails was charged with burglary of his former rent house on collins in august. Police said air conditioners were stolen and taken to the home of his girlfriend’s mother.

A realtor said when he went to the rent house, he found doors forced open and the name of Nails’ girlfriend was spray-painted on the wall.

On January 19 police said a witness reported Nails was assaulting his girlfriend on Harlan and when officers arrived, he took off running.

An officer said he was about to catch nails when Nails dived into an abandoned car and when the officer got to him, he went out the other side and took off running again.

The officer said he yelled at Nails to put his hands up and Dustin yelled back that his hands were up and kept running.

Police said Nails jumped multiple fences and got away.