Dustin Nails sentenced to 8 prison terms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who has been involved in numerous chases, crashes, manhunts, escapes and other confrontations with police is going back to prison after pleading guilty to at least 8 of his cases.

Several other charges have been dismissed for Dustin Nails.

Nails’ plea deal brought 15 and 10-year prison sentences for charges including escape, evading arrest and car thefts. All his sentences will be served concurrently.

The District Attorney’s office filed for enhanced punishment on the charges because of previous convictions.

His bonds for his last arrest in June totaled almost $400,000.

Nails has served two previous prison sentences and one term in a juvenile facility.

He had other charges of escape and one for a burglary in which he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend dismissed.

Nails has 11 other cases still pending, including two other evading arrest charges.