WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A community-wide event geared for parents and grandparents with young children, pregnant women and caregivers is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon, offering plenty of services and incentives for attendees.

The annual Early Childhood Fair, presented by the Wichita Falls Housing Authority, will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Paul Irwin Center, located at 115 East Wichita Street in Wichita Falls.

The Early Childhood Fair is free and open to the public. No reservations or RSVPs are required to attend this come-and-go event.

For any questions related to the event, prospective attendees are urged to contact Paris Ward at either (940) 687-2450 or (940) 687-9906.

In addition to multiple agencies attending the event and offering free services for families with children, the Early Childhood Fair will include several free giveaways, raffles, and a free car seat safety check, with replacement and new seats available. Your child must be present for a car seat safety check.

As an extra incentive, the first 100 children to enter the Early Childhood Fair will receive a certificate for a free meal at Raising Cane’s.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority have suggested parents and guardians bring the following items to help with registration and processing, though they are not required for attendance at the Early Childhood Fair:

License or photo ID

Proof of residency

Proof of income

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s insurance card

Child’s social security card

Child’s current shot record

A list of agencies that will be in attendance at the Early Childhood Fair, as well as the services they will be providing, can be found below: