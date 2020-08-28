Early giving underway for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early giving for the community-wide non-profit fundraising event Texoma Gives is underway.

Early giving began Thursday, August 27 and will continue until the day of the event, September 10.

Anyone with a credit or debit card can make a donation to a participating non-profit with a profile on www.texomagives.org.

About Texoma Gives

Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.

The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma non-profits.

This initiative provides an online location to find and support non-profit organizations whose missions align with your passion.

Your monetary gifts make non-profits stronger, and stronger non-profits make our community stronger.

Texoma Gives will kick off at 6 a.m. on September 10. All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

