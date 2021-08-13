Early morning fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartments, other residents sprang into action

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the early morning, a double-digit unit fire broke out at the Mustang Village Apartments.

“So I opened up my window and I see people screaming,” resident and MSU student Darek Simmons said.

Stretching from the first all the way up to the third floor, some residents were forced to evacuate their apartments by jumping out of windows.

“All of a sudden people were just banging on our door: Fire! Fire!” resident and MSU student Bam Edwards said.

Around 1:20 a.m. on August 13, a 13-unit fire broke out at Mustang Village Apartments.

“First instinct, I just screamed get mattresses, just grab everything we can so his fall won’t hurt that bad,” Simmons said.

Simmons lives in building 3, just one over from the blaze that was sending people jumping from their windows onto mattresses.

“I came down and saw this dude hanging from the window right there [from the third floor],” Simmons said.

Edwards soon joined the others that gathered to help as the fire spread to all three floors of building 4.

“We got the mattresses stacked up right there, me and a couple guys just waited for him,” Edwards said.

“And everyone was like jump we’ll catch you, then we all grabbed mattresses and like two other guys we just caught him and we ran back and forth trying to figure out everyone else,” Simmons said.

A frantic few minutes, stacking mattresses outside windows as fire alarms blare, helping anyway they could.

“Honestly at that moment you don’t really think about anything, you just do what you got to do,” Edwards said.

And thanks to those who sprung into action, nobody was transported to the hospital.

“For all of us we kind of just took action grabbed a mattress and we all got a couple people out so that a W in my book,” Edwards said.

The preliminary report indicates the fire started near a storage closet in a stairway before jumping up to the third floor and while the rest of the investigation is still ongoing, the American Red Cross was called to assist the affected apartments.