WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Firefighters investigate Sunday morning housefire.

Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a housefire on Westerly Place Sunday morning.

According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m.

They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly.

Most of the fire was contained to one bedroom and a hallway but the rest house sustained heat and smoke damage.

Gowen estimated the damage around $13,000 and said no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. Eight firetrucks and 20 firefighters responded to the scene.