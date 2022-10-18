WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shed-turned-living space on Knoll Street was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Knoll St. around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, for a structure fire.

On scene, firefighters saw a garage in the rear of the building with heavy fire and smoke showing. The structure was a detached shed that had been converted into a living space.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the structure was a total loss, estimated to cost $10,000. The contents inside were an estimated $1,000.

Mawson said the cause of the fire was a homemade wood-burning stove.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to assist an adult male.