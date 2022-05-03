WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning fire at the Wichita Falls Transfer Station is leaving the station closed until further notice.
WFFD responded to the fire which occurred around 6:30 a.m. The staff is now inspecting the building for damages.
Anyone needing to drop off trash can still do so at the landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road.
Directions to the landfill:
- Take Seymour Highway Southwest toward Seymour on Highway 258.
- At the Kamay “Y,” proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay.
- Travel approximately one mile to Wiley Road and turn right (North).
- Remain on Wiley Road for two miles. The entrance to the landfill is located on the left.