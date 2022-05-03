WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning fire at the Wichita Falls Transfer Station is leaving the station closed until further notice.

WFFD responded to the fire which occurred around 6:30 a.m. The staff is now inspecting the building for damages.

Anyone needing to drop off trash can still do so at the landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Directions to the landfill: