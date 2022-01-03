Early morning house fire on Bell Street caused by a candle, WFFD says

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said a candle is to blame for an early morning house fire on Bell Street.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Mawson, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, for a structure fire in the 1400 block of Bell Street.

Mawson said when fire crews arrived on the scene, they reported fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

WFFD personnel on the scene of the fire said four people and two dogs were inside the home when the fire started, but firefighters were able to get them out of the house.

Mawson said no residents or fire personnel were injured during this fire, which took about 15 minutes to control.

The Red Cross was notified for the four adults and two dogs.

Mawson estimates the damage caused by the fire at a total of $5,500, with $5,000 of estimated damage to the structure and $500 of estimated damage to contents.

According to Mawson, the fire was an accident and was caused by a candle that was left too close to combustibles.