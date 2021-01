WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital following a pin-in accident on railroad tracks just past the intersection on Jefferson Street and Old Burk Highway.

At around 3:00 a.m. this morning Wichita Falls police were dispatched to a call in reference to a driver losing control of his vehicle and hitting a guardrail and flipped onto the tracks.

The person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

