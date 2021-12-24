New information released on early morning shooting, WFPD investigating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls club sent one person to the hospital.

Around 4:20 a.m. on December 24, police were dispatched to United Regional for a person who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Wichita Falls police.

The 32-year-old male victim claimed the incident happened in the parking lot of Club 940 on Central Freeway. He told officers that he heard gunshots and took off running when he was struck several times by gunfire.

According to a press release from WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers found no evidence of a shooting at Club 940. The victim was uncooperative with the officers, and he also had warrants for his arrest.

Sgt. Eipper said the victim was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

The WFPD believes this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to residents.

If you have information about this case, you can call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.