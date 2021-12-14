Early morning standoff reported on South Main Street in Waurika

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A standoff was reported in the early morning hours Tuesday in Waurika, Oklahoma.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff is on South Main Street and was considered active as of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 14.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid the area of South Main Street.

Details are limited at this time, and it is unknown when the standoff began, if it remains active, what events led to the standoff, or if there are any injuries resulting from the standoff.

