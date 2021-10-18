Early voting is underway in Texoma, what exactly is on the ballot?

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is underway in several parts of Texoma, with many area polling locations opening at 8 a.m.

So, what exactly will residents be voting for when they cast their ballots?

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we’re here to break down what you’ll be voting on in the upcoming election.

Texas Constitutional Amendments

All Texomans who head to the polls will join the rest of the state in voting for or against eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

In order to make changes to the Texas Constitution, a two-thirds supermajority is required in the House and Senate — and then voters in the state — need to approve the proposals.

Below are the eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution:

Wichita Falls City Council

Three seats on the Wichita Falls City Council are up for grabs this November, with two candidates vying for the Councilor At-Large seat, two hoping to be elected to represent District 1, and three in the running for the seat for District 2.

Of the seven candidates running for the three seats, five have never held public office.

City Councilor At-Large

Incumbent Councilor Bobby Whiteley Candidate John Ahearn

Incumbent Councilor At-Large Bobby Whiteley has held the position since he was first elected in 2017, and after his reelection in 2019, is hoping for a third term on the council.

Opposing Whiteley is John Ahearn, who hopes to bring businesses and jobs to Wichita Falls and see the city’s economy grow and its infrastructure improved.

District 1 City Councilor

Incumbent Councilor Michael Smith Candidate Carol Murray

District 1 Incumbent Michael Smith has been on the Wichita Falls City Council since 2007, representing District 1 a majority of the time. Smith spent 37 years as an educator for City View ISD.

Opposing Smith is Carol Murray, a local businesswoman and the founder of Frank and Joe’s Coffee House, who hopes to bring her business experience to the Wichita Falls City Council.

District 2 City Councilor

Luis Serna-Martinez Larry Nelson Paul Mason, Jr. (write-in)

The seat on the city council for District 2 is wide open, with Luis Serna-Martinez and Larry Nelson on the ballot and Paul Mason, Jr. running as a write-in.

Improving the east side of Wichita Falls and bringing more opportunities to town are all things these three candidates hope to work on if they’re elected into office.

Polling locations and times for early voting in Wichita County can be found below:

Bowie Mayor, City Council and Charter Amendments

Bowie residents will also elect three city councilors of their own, as well as a mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Gaylynn Burris’ journey to holding that position has been an interesting one. After being elected in 2017, she lost her reelection bid to Bill Miller in 2019. Six months later, however, Miller resigned, and Burris was appointed to take his place. Now, she’s running for reelection again, hoping this time to win the seat outright.

Opposing Burris is Tawni Jones, a business owner in Bowie who promises transparency, not to raise taxes or utility prices, and to make Bowie great by running it like a business.

For the Bowie City Council, Brent Shaw is running unopposed for Precinct 1, Jason Love and Dean Moore are running for Precinct 2, and Stephanie Post and Glenda Durham are running for Precinct 3.

Several changes to the Bowie City Charter are also on the ballot, where voters will either vote for or against the proposed amendments to the charter.

Polling locations and times for early voting in Bowie can be found below:

Vernon Independent School District Bond

On the ballot for the residents of Vernon ISD is a $40 million school bond.

If the bond is passed, Central and Shive elementary schools will be consolidated into a new elementary school, a plot of land the district already owns.

Along with the new elementary school, the high school will also get a state-of-the-art media center built, making the school able to clear out the library for four new classrooms or additional cafeteria space.

The tax impact on a $100,000 home would be an added $13.75 a month or $165 annually.

Polling locations and times for early voting in Vernon can be found below: