Early voting for 2020 election underway in Wichita County

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is underway in Texas until October 30 ahead of the general election on November 3.

Though early voting was expected to be delayed until the afternoon due to a voter registration system issue, however Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said polls will now be open on time as the issue has been resolved.

Below, you’ll find the locations and hours for early voting in Wichita County:

Texomans will have a variety of decisions to make when casting their ballots in 2020, including for the President of the United States, two congresspersons to represent Texas on Capitol Hill, the mayor of Wichita Falls, and the Wichita Falls ISD bond.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are seeking four more years in the White House. A victory in 2020 would mark the fourth consecutive president to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Opposing Trump for the Democratic Party is former Vice President Joe Biden and former Attorney General of California Kamala Harris, hoping to make Trump the first president since George H. W. Bush to fail to win re-election.

Both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates have each faced off in one debate each, though the future of the remaining presidential debates is unclear.

Incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn looks to continue his time on Capitol Hill, while Democratic candidate MJ Hegar hopes to use her experience in state politics to represent the people of Texas in Congress.

On October 11, Nexstar hosted a debate between the two candidates.

The race for Representative Mac Thornberry’s seat in the United States House representing Texas Congressional District 13 is now between three candidates.

Republican and former White House physician Ronny Jackson looks to use the connections made in Washington to represent Texas in Congress, while former intern to Rep. Thornberry and Democratic nominee Gus Trujillo hopes to be a fresh face in the House.

Also vying for Rep. Thornberry’s seat is Libertarian candidate Jack Westbrook.

Incumbent Stephen Santellana faces two challengers in the race for the Mayor of Wichita Falls in reality TV star James Huling and businessman Kevin Hunter.

The three candidates faced off in a debate hosted by KFDX on October 1.

Three districts in Wichita Falls will be deciding who will be their representative on city council as three incumbent councilors seek re-election and three newcomers look to take their seats.

In District 3, incumbent councilor Jeff Browning will face off against local minister Mel Martinez.

In District 4, Tim Brewer will look to hold his seat in a race with Jason Hester.

Incumbent councilor Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor look to represent District 5 on the city council.

WFISD has a $290 million bond to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls on the ballot.

Included in that bond are two propositions, the first is for $276.415 million in bonds to finance buying property and building the two high schools.

The second proposition would allow the district to issue bonds for $13.585 million to build recreational and athletic facilities at the schools.

You can find out more about the bond proposal here, as well as what will happen to the existing campuses if the bond passes here.

Ten propositions for the city charter will be broken up into three items on the ballot.

After the election, the propositions that passed will come before the council again in January for final adoption into the city charger.

Proposition 9 amends the terms for council members and the mayor from two-year terms to three-year terms. It also brings down the total time a council member can serve from 10 years to 9 years.

Proposition 10 increases the stipend for council members.

Texomans will be voting in several other races this election cycle, including:

WFISD trustee, Single Member, place 4, 4-year term

Wichita County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas

Three seats on the Texas Supreme Court

Burkburnett city councilors

Mayor of Electra

Electra ISD trustee, place 5

Iowa Park CISD trustees

City View ISD school board members

You can find a sample ballot from the 2020 general election below:

The Wichita Falls League of Women Voters has assembled a “nonpartisan voters guide” in conjunction with the Texas League of Women Voters with detailed breakdowns of each candidate in each race facing Wichita County this election cycle.

The WFLWV also recommends using the free website Vote411.org.

Simply enter your address and your political party affiliation, and you’ll have access to all the information on these and other important races.

You can view the voter’s guide below: