TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the May 24 primary runoff elections is underway across Texoma.

Residents of various counties will be heading to the polls to decide who will represent their political parties in the November general elections.

All Texans who head to the polls will cast their vote in a number of primary races that have narrowed the field to two candidates who received the most votes in the March 3 primaries, but didn’t secure an outright majority of the votes.

In addition, several communities within Texoma will hold runoff elections for local races to determine who will represent each political party on the November general election ballot.

When and where is early voting?

Even though the entire state will cast ballots for proposed state constitution amendments, unlike Election Day, polling locations and their hours of operation vary by county for early voting.

In Wichita County, six total polling locations will be accepting ballots early. And, unlike most counties in our area, Wichita County voters will have the option to cast their ballots during the weekend.

All early voting locations will operate from Monday, May 16 until Friday, May 20. No early voting will be held after Friday, May 20.

Wichita County Early Voting Polling Locations

Wichita County Courthouse, Room 139 — 900 7th Street in Wichita Falls — 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

— 900 7th Street in Wichita Falls — Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway, in Wichita Falls — 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

— 3111 Midwestern Parkway, in Wichita Falls — Home Depot — 3705 Kell Boulevard, in Wichita Falls — 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

— 3705 Kell Boulevard, in Wichita Falls — Commissioner 2 Building — 102 West College Street, in Burkburnett — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

— 102 West College Street, in Burkburnett — Wichita County Tax Office Substation — 400 North Wall Street, in Iowa Park — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

— 400 North Wall Street, in Iowa Park — Commissioner 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, in Electra — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Archer County Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room

112 East Walnut Street, Archer City

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holliday City Hall

110 West Olive Street, Holliday

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeside City Community Center

4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baylor County Baylor County Courthouse Free Library

101 South Washington Street, Seymour

Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clay County Wells Fargo Building

210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta

Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Foard County Foard County Courthouse Basement (West Door)

101 South Main Street, Crowell

Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Hardeman County Hardeman County Courthouse

300 South Main Street, Quanah

Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 – 5 p.m. Chillicothe City Hall

14051 U.S. Highway 287, Chillicothe

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jack County Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104

100 North Main Street, Jacksboro

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Montague County Montague County Annex Community Room

11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nocona Community Center

807 West Highway 82, Nocona

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center

101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bowie Bible Baptist

1400 State Highway 59 North, Bowie

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Throckmorton County Throckmorton County Elections Office

117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wilbarger County Wilbarger Auditorium

2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Young County Olney Community Library & Arts Center

807 West Hamilton Street, Olney

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Central Texas College Graham

928 Cherry Street, Graham

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s on the ballot state-wide?

Just like the March 1 Primary Elections, voters that head to the polls will be deciding on who will represent their party in the November General Elections later this year.

Texomans who voted in the March 1 Primaries are required by Texas Law to vote for the same party in the runoff election that they voted for in March.

Texomans who did not vote in March can vote in either party’s runoff.

Here are the candidates that will be on the ballot for the Democratic and Republican Parties in Texas:

Democratic Party Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley Attorney General Joe Jaworski

Rochelle Mercedes Garza Commissioner of General Land Office Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg Comptroller of Public Accounts Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding Republican Party Attorney General Ken Paxton (incumbent)

George P. Bush Commissioner of General Land Office Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley Railroad Commissioner Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

Are there any local races on the May 24 ballot?

The race for the Wichita County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace will be on the ballot for those who would have been eligible to vote in the race during the March 1 primary.

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Judy Baker filed a lawsuit contesting the results, which showed challenger Randy Elliott the winner. Baker said Elliott won by only 14 votes and there were at least 20 early voters whose ballots did not have the race listed which means had they voted the results could have been different.

97th District Judge Jack McGaughey ordered the new election in this race, ruling the outcome could not be determined, so the March 1 primary vote is voided.

The outcome of this race now will be determined on May 24. Those Republicans within Precinct 4 will have the opportunity to vote for either incumbent Judy Baker or challenger Randy Elliott.

Other races in Texoma include:

Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson (incumbent)

Lanny R. Evans Commissioner Jack Rickett

Brock Myers Archer County Commissioner — Precinct 2 Kurt Wolf

Darin Wolf

