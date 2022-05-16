TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the May 24 primary runoff elections is underway across Texoma.
Residents of various counties will be heading to the polls to decide who will represent their political parties in the November general elections.
All Texans who head to the polls will cast their vote in a number of primary races that have narrowed the field to two candidates who received the most votes in the March 3 primaries, but didn’t secure an outright majority of the votes.
In addition, several communities within Texoma will hold runoff elections for local races to determine who will represent each political party on the November general election ballot.
Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we have the breakdown of every state-wide and local race in the area. Here’s a look at what races will be on this ballot.
When and where is early voting?
Even though the entire state will cast ballots for proposed state constitution amendments, unlike Election Day, polling locations and their hours of operation vary by county for early voting.
In Wichita County, six total polling locations will be accepting ballots early. And, unlike most counties in our area, Wichita County voters will have the option to cast their ballots during the weekend.
All early voting locations will operate from Monday, May 16 until Friday, May 20. No early voting will be held after Friday, May 20.
Wichita County Early Voting Polling Locations
- Wichita County Courthouse, Room 139 — 900 7th Street in Wichita Falls — 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway, in Wichita Falls — 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Home Depot — 3705 Kell Boulevard, in Wichita Falls — 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Commissioner 2 Building — 102 West College Street, in Burkburnett — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Wichita County Tax Office Substation — 400 North Wall Street, in Iowa Park — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Commissioner 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, in Electra — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Archer County
Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room
112 East Walnut Street, Archer City
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holliday City Hall
110 West Olive Street, Holliday
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeside City Community Center
4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baylor County
Baylor County Courthouse Free Library
101 South Washington Street, Seymour
Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clay County
Wells Fargo Building
210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta
Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Foard County
Foard County Courthouse Basement (West Door)
101 South Main Street, Crowell
Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Hardeman County
Hardeman County Courthouse
300 South Main Street, Quanah
Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 – 5 p.m.
Chillicothe City Hall
14051 U.S. Highway 287, Chillicothe
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jack County
Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104
100 North Main Street, Jacksboro
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Montague County
Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nocona Community Center
807 West Highway 82, Nocona
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saint Jo Civic Center
101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bowie Bible Baptist
1400 State Highway 59 North, Bowie
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Throckmorton County
Throckmorton County Elections Office
117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilbarger County
Wilbarger Auditorium
2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Young County
Olney Community Library & Arts Center
807 West Hamilton Street, Olney
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Central Texas College Graham
928 Cherry Street, Graham
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What’s on the ballot state-wide?
Just like the March 1 Primary Elections, voters that head to the polls will be deciding on who will represent their party in the November General Elections later this year.
Texomans who voted in the March 1 Primaries are required by Texas Law to vote for the same party in the runoff election that they voted for in March.
Texomans who did not vote in March can vote in either party’s runoff.
Here are the candidates that will be on the ballot for the Democratic and Republican Parties in Texas:
Democratic Party
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier
- Michelle Beckley
Attorney General
- Joe Jaworski
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Commissioner of General Land Office
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Angel Luis Vega
- Janet T. Dudding
Republican Party
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- George P. Bush
Commissioner of General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham
- Tim Westley
Railroad Commissioner
- Sarah Stogner
- Wayne Christian
Are there any local races on the May 24 ballot?
The race for the Wichita County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace will be on the ballot for those who would have been eligible to vote in the race during the March 1 primary.
Incumbent Justice of the Peace Judy Baker filed a lawsuit contesting the results, which showed challenger Randy Elliott the winner. Baker said Elliott won by only 14 votes and there were at least 20 early voters whose ballots did not have the race listed which means had they voted the results could have been different.
97th District Judge Jack McGaughey ordered the new election in this race, ruling the outcome could not be determined, so the March 1 primary vote is voided.
The outcome of this race now will be determined on May 24. Those Republicans within Precinct 4 will have the opportunity to vote for either incumbent Judy Baker or challenger Randy Elliott.
Other races in Texoma include:
Clay County
Justice of the Peace
- John Swenson (incumbent)
- Lanny R. Evans
Commissioner
- Jack Rickett
- Brock Myers
Archer County
Commissioner — Precinct 2
- Kurt Wolf
- Darin Wolf
Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.
For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.