TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of local elections gets underway on Monday, April 24, 2023, ahead of Local Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Before Texomans head to their county’s polling locations to vote, the KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team want to ensure voters are informed in all local elections before their ballots are cast.

To that end, Your Local Election Headquarters proudly presents our official guide to early voting in Texoma for the May 6 local elections.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When and where to vote early in Texoma

For early voting polling locations and times, click on the counties below:

Local races impacting Texoma communities

Across Texoma counties, several local races and decisions face voters headed to the polls in the 2022 midterm elections, including:

You can find more information regarding what’s on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org and entering your address.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.