Early voting for WFISD athletic facilities bond begins April 19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD bond election to build athletic facilities for the new high schools will take place May 1, 2021.

Early voting for the bond begins Monday, April 19, and ends Tuesday, April 27. The two locations for early voting are The Education Center and Sikes Senter Mall.

The Education Center is located at 1104 Broad Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Sikes Senter Mall is located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.