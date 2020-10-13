Early voting for Wichita Co. delayed to due to system issues

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Early voting for Wichita Co. will be delayed on Tuesday until 1 p.m. after county officials discovered some issues with the voter registration system according to Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon.

Bohannon said they weren’t able to pull a list of registered voters and the list is placing registered voters in the wrong district. The secretary of state thought they fixed the problem.

About two weeks ago, they updated the system and it deleted some of the minor districts. Bohannon also said they discovered the issue last Friday and they’ve been working all day to fix the problems.

