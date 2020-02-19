Early voting gets underway in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Super Tuesday is on March 3 but the state has opened its polls today. Early voting is currently in session and will be open until February 28.

Beating the rush to the polls is definitely a benefit. Local party chairs of Democrats and Republicans are encouraging citizens to vote early, no matter who they vote for.

“It’s really convenience for the voters. If you’re afraid you might get sick on Election Day and you don’t wanna miss or you’re gonna be out of town on Election Day, or you just wanna avoid the crowds then, early voting is a good option for a lot of people,” Annette Barfield, Wichita County Republican Party Chair said.

“I think Texas is very lucky. There are a few states that have no early voting and there are a lot of states that have two or three days of early voting. I’m proud that Texas has, the

legislature, has allowed us to have as many days of early voting,” Janel Ponder Smith, Wichita County Democratic Party Chair said.

Texas is a very important state this election season. With the Presidential Democratic race being tight and local Republican races catching steam, voter turnout is being preached to any and all ears.

“This is a privilege and a right that they don’t need to take lightly. There are many many serious decisions that need to be made for everyone’s future,” Smith said.

“There’s judgeships that are important for us to decide. Certainly the 13th District Representative is a big, big, big part of our primary this year,” Barfield said.

And voters cast their vote Tuesday by showing up to several locations around Wichita County, including Home Depot. While some citizens see the benefits of voting early, they still like to save that vote for Election Day.

“If ya have a bunch of candidates that are saying things that are interesting or agree with how I feel the country should go, I’ll wait until the last minute,” Wichita Falls resident Derek Moder said.

But it doesn’t matter when or who you vote for, just vote.

All early voting locations with dates and times can be found here.