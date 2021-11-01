Early voting has low turnout, again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is over in Wichita County and numbers are in.

A total of 2,715 Wichita County voters went to the polls during early voting, a 3% turnout according to the Wichita County Elections office.

Here’s a look at how many people voted at various locations across the County.

Burkburnett:

  • 264

Electra:

  • 70

Iowa Park:

  • 184

Wichita Falls:

  • Home Depot – 1,004
  • Courthouse – 303
  • Sikes Center Mall – 890

There’s still time to vote. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Click here for a full list of places to vote on Election Day.

A sample ballot can be found here.

