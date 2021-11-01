Early voting has low turnout, again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is over in Wichita County and numbers are in.
A total of 2,715 Wichita County voters went to the polls during early voting, a 3% turnout according to the Wichita County Elections office.
Here’s a look at how many people voted at various locations across the County.
Burkburnett:
- 264
Electra:
- 70
Iowa Park:
- 184
Wichita Falls:
- Home Depot – 1,004
- Courthouse – 303
- Sikes Center Mall – 890
There’s still time to vote. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Click here for a full list of places to vote on Election Day.
A sample ballot can be found here.