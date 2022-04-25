TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the May 7 special election is underway across Texoma, with residents of various counties heading to the polls to decide on the future of their communities.

All Texans who head to the polls will cast their ballot on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

In addition, several communities within Texoma will decide on leaders in their communities, trustees in their school districts, and whether or not certain bond issues will become realities.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Authority, and we have the breakdown of every local race in the area. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.

What will and what won’t be on the May 7 ballot?

On the ballot for all Texans for the May 7 special elections are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that deal with property taxes.

In February 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Texas Legislature set the date of the election for voting on the two proposed constitutional amendments to be May 7, 2022.

During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.

Though the language has confused some, both amendments have to do with property taxes and make an effort to reduce them for some Texans.

Those who head to the polls during early voting or on Election Day on May 7 will either vote for or against Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.

This will not be the only election held during the month of May 2022, as several counties in Texoma will also hold runoff elections for the March 2022 Primaries for November’s general election.

As such, it should be noted that the election for which early voting is currently being held for is not the primary runoff elections.

The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.

Make sure you stick with Texoma’s Homepage, Your Local Election Headquarters, for updates on the primary runoff election as it draws closer.

When and where is early voting?

Even though the entire state will cast ballots for proposed state constitution amendments, unlike Election Day, polling locations and their hours of operation vary by county for early voting.

In Wichita County, six total polling locations will be accepting ballots early. And, unlike most counties in our area, Wichita County voters will have the option to cast their ballots during the weekend.

Polling locations and hours of operation for early voting in Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita County Courthouse — 900 7th Street, Room 139, in Wichita Falls

Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway, in Wichita Falls

Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Home Depot — 3705 Kell Boulevard, in Wichita Falls

Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 2 Building — 102 West College Street, in Burkburnett

Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County Tax Office Substation — 400 North Wall Street, in Iowa Park

Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, in Electra

Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Archer County Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room

112 East Walnut Street, Archer City

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holliday City Hall

110 West Olive Street, Holliday

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeside City Community Center

4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baylor County Baylor County Courthouse Free Library

101 South Washington Street, Seymour

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 5 p.m.

**Monday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

**Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clay County Wells Fargo Building

210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta

Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bellevue Community Center

754 Ross Street, Bellevue

Monday to Friday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Petrolia VFD

124 South Central Avenue, Petrolia

Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Foard County Foard County Courthouse Basement (West Door)

101 South Main Street, Crowell

Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Hardeman County Hardeman County Courthouse

300 South Main Street, Quanah

Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 – 5 p.m. Chillicothe City Hall

14051 U.S. Highway 287, Chillicothe

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jack County Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104

100 North Main Street, Jacksboro

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Montague County Montague County Annex Community Room

11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nocona Community Center

807 West Highway 82, Nocona

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center

101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bowie Bible Baptist

1400 State Highway 59 North, Bowie

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Throckmorton County Throckmorton County Elections Office

117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wilbarger County Wilbarger Auditorium

2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon

Mon, April 25 to Fri, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mon, May 2 and Tues, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young County Olney Community Library & Arts Center

807 West Hamilton Street, Olney

Mon, April 25 to Fri, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mon, May 2 and Tues, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Central Texas College Graham

928 Cherry Street, Graham

Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Are there any local races on the May 7 ballot?

The May 7 Special Election also contains several local races in which residents will vote on the future of their communities.

Mayoral elections, city councilor elections, school board elections and bond elections are all occurring in cities and school districts across Texoma during this election.

A list of local races on ballots across Texoma during the May 7 Special Election can be found below.

If a sample ballot has been made available for a particular race, a link to it will be included.

Burkburnett

Perhaps the town with the most on their ballots in the entire area is Burkburnett, who will be electing their Mayor, two city councilors, a trustee for the Burkburnett Independent School District, and whether or not to approve five bond proposals for transportation improvements.

Please find the races, candidates, and bond proposals for the City of Burkburnett blow:

Mayor of Burkburnett Lori Kemp

Andrew (Drew) Skinner

Mike Tugman City Councilor Place 3 Theophile (Ted) Kwas

Susan Mitchell

Liz Stiles City Councilor Place 4 Michael Richter

John Beard

Stephanie Humbred

Burkburnett Independent School District Trustees

Burkburnett ISD Place 2 — Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast

— Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast Candidates for Place 1 (Jimmy Beeson) and Place 3 (Terry Tanna Klipp) ran unopposed.

Burkburnett Bond Proposals

A total of five proposed bonds are being presented to residents of Burkburnett for improvements on various roads throughout the city. The five proposals are listed below and include the total bond amount.

NOTE: The dollar amount listed in parenthesis to the right of the proposal represents the estimated maximum property tax increase for a residence with an appraisal value of $100,000.

Proposition A — $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road (+$35.46)

— $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road Proposition B — $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street (+$9.96)

— $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street Proposition C — $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road (+$23.07)

— $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road Proposition D — $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive (+$15.16)

— $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive Proposition E — $4,395,000 for improvements on Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane and Pawhuska Lane (+$57.97)

If all five bond proposals pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.

Other Local Elections

Many other cities and school districts are also voting on their future during this election. We will have those races listed below.

Electra

Mayor of Electra — Lynda Lynn (unopposed)

— Lynda Lynn (unopposed) Commissioner Place 3 — Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann

— Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann Commissioner Place 4 — Meggan Moore | Fran Davis

Iowa Park

Mayor of Iowa Park — Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz

— Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz City Council Place 2 — Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik

— Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik City Council Place 4 — Lori M. Shierry (unopposed)

Archer City

Mayor of Archer City — Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette

— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette Alderman/City Council (Up to 2) — Paula Bradley | Megan Hubbard Randall | Ben Tucker

— Paula Bradley | Megan Hubbard Randall | Ben Tucker Mayor of Archer City — Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette

— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette ACISD School Board (Up to 3) — Mike Gilmore | Tommy Keeter | Jacie S. Ferguson | Brian Murders

Holliday

Mayor of Holliday — Allen Moore (unopposed)

— Allen Moore (unopposed) City Council Place 2 — Sandra Morris | Sharon Long

— Sandra Morris | Sharon Long City Council Place 4 — Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis

— Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis HISD School Board, Place 4 — Eric Morris (unopposed)

— Eric Morris (unopposed) HISD School Board, Place 5 — Ross Harrison | Phillip Dowd

Windthorst

Mayor of Windthorst — Justin Keener | Kelley Horn

— Justin Keener | Kelley Horn City Council Place 2 — James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed)

— James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed) WISD School Board, Place 3 — Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis

— Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis WISD School Board, Place 4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price

4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price WISD School Board, Place 5 — Matt Lindemann (unopposed)

Nocona

Nocona City Council — Vote for none, one, two, or three of the following:

Christopher Nunneley

J. Kevin Kirkpatrick

Yesika Rodriguez

Taylor Ross

Petrolia

Mayor of Petrolia — Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham

— Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham City Council (Up to 3) — Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman

— Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman PCISD School Board, Place 1 — Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed)

— Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed) PCISD School Board, Place 4 — John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch

— John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch PCISD School Board, Place 5 — Justin Creech | Blake Herndon

Olney Independent School District

Olney ISD is proposing a bond of $6,000,000 for the construction and acquisition and equipment of recreational facilities in the district consisting of baseball and softball fields.

If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $98.23 annually.

Seymour Independent School District

Seymour ISD is proposing a bond of $29,500,000 for the building of a new school in the district. The school would house grades 7 through 12 and accommodate over 600 students. Some minor renovation would take place at the current middle/high school in what would become the future elementary.

Residents will have the option to vote for or against the bond, which is one single proposition. If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $222 annually.