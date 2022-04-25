TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the May 7 special election is underway across Texoma, with residents of various counties heading to the polls to decide on the future of their communities.
All Texans who head to the polls will cast their ballot on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
In addition, several communities within Texoma will decide on leaders in their communities, trustees in their school districts, and whether or not certain bond issues will become realities.
What will and what won't be on the May 7 ballot?
What will and what won’t be on the May 7 ballot?
On the ballot for all Texans for the May 7 special elections are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that deal with property taxes.
In February 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Texas Legislature set the date of the election for voting on the two proposed constitutional amendments to be May 7, 2022.
During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.
Though the language has confused some, both amendments have to do with property taxes and make an effort to reduce them for some Texans.
Those who head to the polls during early voting or on Election Day on May 7 will either vote for or against Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.
This will not be the only election held during the month of May 2022, as several counties in Texoma will also hold runoff elections for the March 2022 Primaries for November’s general election.
As such, it should be noted that the election for which early voting is currently being held for is not the primary runoff elections.
The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.
The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.
When and where is early voting?
Even though the entire state will cast ballots for proposed state constitution amendments, unlike Election Day, polling locations and their hours of operation vary by county for early voting.
In Wichita County, six total polling locations will be accepting ballots early. And, unlike most counties in our area, Wichita County voters will have the option to cast their ballots during the weekend.
Polling locations and hours of operation for early voting in Wichita County can be found below:
Wichita County Courthouse — 900 7th Street, Room 139, in Wichita Falls
- Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway, in Wichita Falls
- Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Home Depot — 3705 Kell Boulevard, in Wichita Falls
- Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building — 102 West College Street, in Burkburnett
- Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation — 400 North Wall Street, in Iowa Park
- Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 1 — Noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, in Electra
- Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Archer County
Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room
112 East Walnut Street, Archer City
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holliday City Hall
110 West Olive Street, Holliday
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeside City Community Center
4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baylor County
Baylor County Courthouse Free Library
101 South Washington Street, Seymour
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 5 p.m.
**Monday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
**Monday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clay County
Wells Fargo Building
210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta
Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bellevue Community Center
754 Ross Street, Bellevue
Monday to Friday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Petrolia VFD
124 South Central Avenue, Petrolia
Monday to Friday — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Foard County
Foard County Courthouse Basement (West Door)
101 South Main Street, Crowell
Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Hardeman County
Hardeman County Courthouse
300 South Main Street, Quanah
Monday to Friday — 8:30 a.m. to Noon, 1 – 5 p.m.
Chillicothe City Hall
14051 U.S. Highway 287, Chillicothe
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jack County
Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104
100 North Main Street, Jacksboro
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Montague County
Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nocona Community Center
807 West Highway 82, Nocona
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saint Jo Civic Center
101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bowie Bible Baptist
1400 State Highway 59 North, Bowie
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Throckmorton County
Throckmorton County Elections Office
117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilbarger County
Wilbarger Auditorium
2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon
Mon, April 25 to Fri, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mon, May 2 and Tues, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Young County
Olney Community Library & Arts Center
807 West Hamilton Street, Olney
Mon, April 25 to Fri, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mon, May 2 and Tues, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Central Texas College Graham
928 Cherry Street, Graham
Monday to Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Are there any local races on the May 7 ballot?
The May 7 Special Election also contains several local races in which residents will vote on the future of their communities.
Mayoral elections, city councilor elections, school board elections and bond elections are all occurring in cities and school districts across Texoma during this election.
A list of local races on ballots across Texoma during the May 7 Special Election can be found below.
If a sample ballot has been made available for a particular race, a link to it will be included.
Burkburnett
Perhaps the town with the most on their ballots in the entire area is Burkburnett, who will be electing their Mayor, two city councilors, a trustee for the Burkburnett Independent School District, and whether or not to approve five bond proposals for transportation improvements.
Please find the races, candidates, and bond proposals for the City of Burkburnett blow:
Mayor of Burkburnett
- Lori Kemp
- Andrew (Drew) Skinner
- Mike Tugman
City Councilor Place 3
- Theophile (Ted) Kwas
- Susan Mitchell
- Liz Stiles
City Councilor Place 4
- Michael Richter
- John Beard
- Stephanie Humbred
Burkburnett Independent School District Trustees
- Burkburnett ISD Place 2 — Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast
- Candidates for Place 1 (Jimmy Beeson) and Place 3 (Terry Tanna Klipp) ran unopposed.
Burkburnett Bond Proposals
A total of five proposed bonds are being presented to residents of Burkburnett for improvements on various roads throughout the city. The five proposals are listed below and include the total bond amount.
NOTE: The dollar amount listed in parenthesis to the right of the proposal represents the estimated maximum property tax increase for a residence with an appraisal value of $100,000.
- Proposition A — $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road (+$35.46)
- Proposition B — $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street (+$9.96)
- Proposition C — $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road (+$23.07)
- Proposition D — $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive (+$15.16)
- Proposition E — $4,395,000 for improvements on Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane and Pawhuska Lane (+$57.97)
If all five bond proposals pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.
Other Local Elections
Many other cities and school districts are also voting on their future during this election. We will have those races listed below.
Electra
- Mayor of Electra — Lynda Lynn (unopposed)
- Commissioner Place 3 — Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann
- Commissioner Place 4 — Meggan Moore | Fran Davis
Iowa Park
- Mayor of Iowa Park— Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz
- City Council Place 2 — Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik
- City Council Place 4 — Lori M. Shierry (unopposed)
Archer City
- Mayor of Archer City— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette
- Alderman/City Council (Up to 2) — Paula Bradley | Megan Hubbard Randall | Ben Tucker
- ACISD School Board (Up to 3) — Mike Gilmore | Tommy Keeter | Jacie S. Ferguson | Brian Murders
Holliday
- Mayor of Holliday— Allen Moore (unopposed)
- City Council Place 2 — Sandra Morris | Sharon Long
- City Council Place 4 — Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis
- HISD School Board, Place 4 — Eric Morris (unopposed)
- HISD School Board, Place 5 — Ross Harrison | Phillip Dowd
Windthorst
- Mayor of Windthorst — Justin Keener | Kelley Horn
- City Council Place 2 — James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed)
- WISD School Board, Place 3 — Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis
- WISD School Board, Place 4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price
- WISD School Board, Place 5 — Matt Lindemann (unopposed)
Nocona
Nocona City Council — Vote for none, one, two, or three of the following:
- Christopher Nunneley
- J. Kevin Kirkpatrick
- Yesika Rodriguez
- Taylor Ross
Petrolia
- Mayor of Petrolia — Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham
- City Council (Up to 3) — Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman
- PCISD School Board, Place 1 — Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed)
- PCISD School Board, Place 4 — John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch
- PCISD School Board, Place 5 — Justin Creech | Blake Herndon
Olney Independent School District
Olney ISD is proposing a bond of $6,000,000 for the construction and acquisition and equipment of recreational facilities in the district consisting of baseball and softball fields.
If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $98.23 annually.
Seymour Independent School District
Seymour ISD is proposing a bond of $29,500,000 for the building of a new school in the district. The school would house grades 7 through 12 and accommodate over 600 students. Some minor renovation would take place at the current middle/high school in what would become the future elementary.
Residents will have the option to vote for or against the bond, which is one single proposition. If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $222 annually.