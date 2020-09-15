Early voting locations for District 30 State Senator special election

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters will soon decide who to pick as the new District 30 State Senator.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election after the Texas GOP nominated Sen. Pat Fallon for Congressional District 4.

You can view the candidate profiles by clicking the links below:

Early voting begins Monday, September 14 and concludes September 25, with the special election being held on September 29.

Registered voters can vote at the following locations in Wichita County:

Wichita Falls Wichita County Courthouse — 900 7th Street, Room 139 Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Burkburnett Commissioner 2 Building — 102 W. College Street

Iowa Park Wichita County Tax Office Substation — 400 N. Wall Street

Electra Commissioner 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25



Please find a list of the early voting locations below: