Early Voting Locations for Special Runoff Election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The polls will open on Wednesday morning for the Special Runoff Election and early voting locations have been selected.

Please find the location and times for early voting in Wichita Falls below.

Wichita County Courthouse located at 900 7th Street, Room 139, in Wichita Falls December 9-12 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. December 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and December 14-15 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Commissioner 2 Building located at 102 W College Street in Burkburnett, December 9-12 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. December 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and December 14-15 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wichita County Tax Office Substation located at 400 N Wall Street in Iowa Park, December 9-12 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. December 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and December 14-15 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lee Wholesale Floral Building located at 201 Lydia Drive in Wichita Falls, December 9-12 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. December 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and December 14-15 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Commissioner 4 Building located at 2023 SH 25 N in Electra, December 9-12 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and December 14-15 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.