Early voting locations for Texas House District 68 special election

(KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is underway for the special election for the Texas House of Representatives for District 68.

Four Republicans and one Democrat filed for candidacy in the January 23 special election to represent the 68th District in the Texas House of Representatives.

The seat in the Texas House was vacated by Republican Drew Springer after a successful campaign against Shelley Luther to move to the Texas Senate.

Included in Texas House District 68 are the Texoma counties of Childress, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton, Wilbarger and Young Counties.

Please find polling locations in each county below:

Childress County

  • Childress County Clerk’s Office — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Hardeman County

  • Chillicothe City Hall — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday
  • Hardeman County Clerk’s Office, Quanah — 8:30 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Haskell County

  • Haskell County Library, Haskell — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Jack County

  • Jack County Courthouse Suite 104 — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Montague County County

  • Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday
  • Nocona HJ Justin Community Center — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday
  • Saint Jo Civic Center — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday
  • Bowie Bible Baptist — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Throckmorton County

  • City Hall Election Office — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Wilbarger County

  • Wilbarger County Auditorium — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

Young County

  • North Central Texas College — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday
  • Olney Community Library — 8:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

