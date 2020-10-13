Early voting locations, times in Texoma counties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The polls are open and early voting is underway across the state of Texas ahead of the November 3 general election.

Please find the location and times for early voting in several Texoma counties below.

This list will be updated with any time or location changes or new information, should it become available.

Wichita County

You can find information about early voting in Wichita County here.

Clay County

Wells Fargo Building — 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

— 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta First Baptist Church of Dean — 7241 State Highway 9 North, Wichita Falls Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.

— 7241 State Highway 9 North, Wichita Falls Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD — 22471 FM 2393, Wichita Falls Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.

— 22471 FM 2393, Wichita Falls Bellevue Community Center — 509 Franklin Street, Bellevue Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.

— 509 Franklin Street, Bellevue

Archer County

Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room — 112 East Walnut Street, Archer City Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 112 East Walnut Street, Archer City Holliday City Hall — 110 West Olive Street, Holliday Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 110 West Olive Street, Holliday Lakeside City Municipal Building — 42 Donna Street, Lakeside City Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 42 Donna Street, Lakeside City

Montague County

Montague County Annex Community Room — 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

— 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague Nocona HJ Justin Community Center — 100 Clay Street, Nocona Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 100 Clay Street, Nocona Saint Jo Civic Center — 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo Bowie Bible Baptist — 1400 Highway 59 North, Bowie Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

— 1400 Highway 59 North, Bowie

Wilbarger County