Early voting locations, times in Texoma counties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The polls are open and early voting is underway across the state of Texas ahead of the November 3 general election.
Please find the location and times for early voting in several Texoma counties below.
This list will be updated with any time or location changes or new information, should it become available.
Wichita County
You can find information about early voting in Wichita County here.
Clay County
- Wells Fargo Building — 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta
- Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Dean — 7241 State Highway 9 North, Wichita Falls
- Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.
- Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD — 22471 FM 2393, Wichita Falls
- Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.
- Bellevue Community Center — 509 Franklin Street, Bellevue
- Monday thru Friday, Noon — 8:00 p.m.
Archer County
- Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room — 112 East Walnut Street, Archer City
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Holliday City Hall — 110 West Olive Street, Holliday
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Lakeside City Municipal Building — 42 Donna Street, Lakeside City
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Montague County
- Montague County Annex Community Room — 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 20, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 27, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
- Nocona HJ Justin Community Center — 100 Clay Street, Nocona
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saint Jo Civic Center — 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Bowie Bible Baptist — 1400 Highway 59 North, Bowie
- Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Wilbarger County
- Forum Room at the Auditorium — 2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon
- Tuesday, October 13 thru Friday, October 16, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18, Noon — 5 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 thru Friday, October 23, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 thru Friday, October 30, 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.