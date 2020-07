WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 3,3000 voters have headed to the polls in Wichita County for early voting.

More than 2,600 have voted on the Republican ticket and 435 have cast a Democratic ticket.

Early voting ends July 10.

Voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Wichita County Courthouse and from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Sikes Senter Mall.

You can find more early voting locations and times here.