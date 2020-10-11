Early voting period begins Tuesday, local election officials urge voters to go to the polls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With early election starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, local officials are urging registered voters to make their way to the polls, as they said this is one of the most important elections that they’ve seen in their lifetimes.

“Come vote. You don’t do anything else. Vote,” Val McClain, Clay County Elections Administrator said. “I’ve had a lot of new voter registration right before registration closed on the 5th, and that previous week we were swamped with new voter registration.”

McClain and Walker said they expect more voter turnout than they’ve seen in past years.

“We’re going to see record turnout in 2020, and that’s a very good thing,” Texas Democratic Party Deputy Executive Director Cliff Walker said. “One, the pool of voters is larger. Again we have 1.7 million new voters who’ve registered since last presidential, but I do think even the percentage of registered voters is going to increase.”

As polling locations take COVID-19 precautions with extended early voting days, McClain said she is hoping those precautions will make the voting process easier.

“I don’t know that we’ll have really long lines in Clay County just because we are Clay County,” McClain said. “I think lines are going be a problem this year, that’s why we kept the branch locations open until 8 [p.m.]. Catch some of our shift workers like nurses who work 7-7. That gives them an additional hour to be able to get out and vote.”

With the presidential election on the ballot, and several local and state seats up for grabs, representatives of the both parties just want citizens to perform their constitutional right.

“I keep using the term ‘monumental’ because there’s so many who maybe have fallen asleep in the liberties of having the ability to vote,” Michelle Fenoglio-Toerck, Montague County Republican Party Chair, said. “And because of so many things that have happened in 2020, it’s very important.”

Even if people choose not to use their right to free speech, officials said people can always makes sure their voice is heard through voting.

“There are so many issues,” Janel Ponder Smith, Wichita County Democratic Party Chair, said. “The only way we can address them is to elect people who will hear our voices when we do write or call them.”