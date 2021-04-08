EarthX founder to speak at MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On April 8, the MSU Texas Speakers & Issues Series will present businessman and environmentalist Trammell S. Crow who will give a talk titled “EarthX–Past/Present Future” at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art located at 2 Eureka Circle.

Crow will be traveling from Dallas to Wichita Falls to give this talk in person but his talk will also be live-streamed on Zoom.

Those interested in attending face-to-face must RSVP by calling the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at 940-937-8900.

The event will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Crow is the founder of EarthX, “The world`s largest environmental experience.” Each year, the EarthX exposition includes myriad exhibits, presentations, and films on green living, environmental social and global issues, and sustainability. Its purpose is “creating solutions for protecting our oceans, forests, and climate.” In 2020, EarthX will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Since its inception in 2011, EarthX has had 775,000 attendees, 680 exhibitors, and 400 speakers.

Crow serves on the board of directors for the Center for Climate and Energy Solution. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Millions Acre Pledge, a charity in which individuals conserve or restore forests and ecosystems; Crow has committed to protect 250,000 acres in Suriname. For his devotion to environmentalism, Crow was acknowledged at the 20th anniversary Global Green Awards. He is the co-founder of Texas Business for Clean Air and Texans for Clean Water; serves on the Board of Directors of Space Center Houston and American Renewable Energy Institute; and is on the Advisory Board of Environmental Defense Fund Texas and Texas Land Conservancy.

Crow is a supporter of the Texas Conservation Alliance, the Nature Conservancy of Texas, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Log Cabin Republicans and the League of Conservation Voters.