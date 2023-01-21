(File photo) Local bar Stick’s has rebranded as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Music is playing, vendors are set up, all for a good cause.

“My heart broke for them, the situation, you know, I couldn’t imagine anyone of my children or grandchildren being in that situation or going through what he is going through,” Owner of Guitar Bar Christian Bailey said.

Bailey knew she had to do something after learning of 11-year-old Joseph Orton battling Leukemia.

“I’m really excited to be here. I’m glad I could help for such a wonderful cause. It means a lot to me as a mother and a grandmother. It warms my heart to see how many people showed up, how many people have donated, how many people have bought the raffle tickets,” Bailey said.

Between vendors and various acts, Bailey said having the community come together when a family is down is important, and Joseph’s grandmother Judy Heaston couldn’t agree more.

“We live in a great community. Wichita Falls is one of the best towns as far as helping out. Just being a really good community to live in,” Heaston said.

Heaston said Joseph has been in the Ronald McDonald House since after Thanksgiving and hopes he can come home soon.

She said he’s a sweet kid and is hanging in there.

“You can’t say enough great things about him. He’s just been dealt a bad break and he’s doing really well and staying real positive through all of it,” Heaston said.

Staying positive through tough times and getting support from the community.

The family is grateful for the community support and wants to especially thank Christina Bailey and the Guitar bar and bands that performed.